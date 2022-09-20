Armenia, Kosovo FMs discuss perspectives of collaboration in international platforms

On a working visit to New York, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a meeting with Donika Gërvalla-Schwartz, the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kosovo.

The interlocutors noted that regular contacts on international platforms provide an opportunity for both sides to discuss issues of mutual interest and to be aware of each other’s positions on current issues.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia briefed his interlocutor on the consequences of Azerbaijan’s recent aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and the gross violations of international humanitarian law by Azerbaijan.

Donika Gërvalla-Schwartz touched upon the situation in the Western Balkans.

During the meeting, the perspectives of collaboration in international platforms were also discussed