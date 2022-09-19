The world needs to know: Brian May raises awareness about latest Azerbaijani attack on Armenia

British musician and astrophysicist Brian May took to Instagram to inform millions of his followers on the latest Azerbaijani attack on Armenia.

“I’m breaking my silence here because another tragedy seems to be unfolding, and there is a danger, as always these days, that the media will not report it truthfully. Armenia is a tiny country, lacking any oil or gas or substantial wealth, an island of Christianity and democracy surrounded on all sides by despotic dictatorships. It is one of the most peaceful countries in the world, with a profound embedded sadness because of its tragic history – during the first World War 1.2 million Armenians were murdered by the Ottoman Empire, in a brutal ethnic cleansing operation still denied by Turkey,” Brian May said.

“Today Armenia is again threatened, by a conspiracy to wipe it from the face of the Earth. Just two days ago, peaceful villages on the Armenian border were shelled by Azerbaijan in an offensive to terrorize and destabilize the Armenian people. Against an unholy alliance of three ruthless dictatorships, Armenia is all but defenseless, and needs the full support of the West to survive,” he added.

“The world needs to know this situation,” Brian May said. He shared a post by the System Of A Down and asked to re-post it to counter the misinformation which is being poured out by Azerbaijan and its allies, to pretend that Armenian is an aggressor.