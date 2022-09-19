Pope prays for peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia

Speaking at the conclusion of the Sunday Angelus, Pope Francis prayed for those killed in recent fighting between Azerbaijan and Armenia, appealing for dialogue and peace, Vatican News reports.

Pope Francis expressed his spiritual closeness to the families of victims in recent fighting that erupted between Azerbaijan and Armenia, urging both parties to respect the ceasefire in view of a peace agreement.

He was speaking to pilgrims gathered in Saint Peter’s following the recitation of the Angelus prayer.