Anything that contributes to stabilization in the region welcome: Kremlin comments on Pelosi’s visit to Armenia

Russia is ready to welcome any attempts to contribute to a settlement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Russian President’s Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Armenia.



“Anything that is not in words, but in deeds, anything done quietly and in a businesslike manner that can contribute to the normalization of relations, can contribute to the stabilization of the situation on the border – all this can be welcomed. Can such high-profile actions and statements really contribute to the normalization of the situation? Let’s see.”,” Peskov said.

On a visit to Armenia over the weekend, Nancy Pelosi praised Armenia’s democracy and criticized Azerbaijan’s “illegal and deadly attacks.”