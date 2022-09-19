Blinken to host meeting between Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers

At the initiative of the American side, a trilateral meeting between Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayram will take place in New York today, Spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan informs.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov are both in New York to participate in the high-level segment of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

FM Mirzoyan will have about three dozen meetings with the foreign ministers of partner states and high-level officials of international organizations.