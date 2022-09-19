Armenian PM, Russian Deputy PM discuss issues of mutual interest

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexey Overchuk. The latter heads the Russian delegation, which is participating in the 9th Armenian-Russian Interregional Forum, the Armenian-Russian business dialogue and the meeting of the co-chairs of the Armenian-Russian intergovernmental commission on economic cooperation in Yerevan.

The Prime Minister noted that despite the tension on the border as a result of Azerbaijani aggression, a decision was made not to postpone the measures aimed at the further development of cooperation between Armenia and Russia in various directions. Nikol Pashinyan expressed hope that the joint events held in Yerevan will contribute to further expansion of cooperation.

The interlocutors discussed Armenian-Russian cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.