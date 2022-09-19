Armenian FM briefs OSCE Secretary General on latest Azerbaijani aggression

At a meeting in New York, Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan briefed OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid on the details of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia, pointing out that it was accompanied by deliberate targeting of the civilian population and civilian infrastructure, atrocities and torture against Armenian servicemen, servicewomen and prisoners of war.

Minister Mirzoyan noted that the aggression carried out by Azerbaijan grossly violates the fundamental provisions of international humanitarian law, the UN Charter and the Helsinki Final Act.

Ararat Mirzoyan strongly condemned the actions of Azerbaijan aimed at achieving its maximalist aspirations through use of force, particularly underlining the importance of a clear and targeted response of the international community, including the OSCE, to the aggression of Azerbaijan, as well as the urgency of launching relevant mechanisms within the framework of the organization.

Touching upon the relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan as well as the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the role of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairmanship was highlighted in terms of reaching lasting and comprehensive resolution of the conflict.

Minister Mirzoyan referred to the humanitarian issues resulting from the 44-day war, stressing the need for immediate repatriation of Armenian POWs and other detainees.

Cooperation programs with Armenia within the OSCE framework were also discussed.