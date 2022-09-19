Armenian Defense Minister receives head of the CSTO monitoring mission in Armenia

Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received today the head of the operational group of the CSTO monitoring mission in Armenia, head of the CSTO Joint Staff, Colonel-General Anatoli Sidorov.
Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov presented the results of the group’s work on the operational situation in recent days.
