Armenia requests UN Court to require Azerbaijan to protect POWs from violence

The Republic of Armenia, referring to Article 76 of the Rules of the International Court of Justice, submitted a request for the Court to modify its Order indicating provisional measures of 7 December 2021 in the case concerning Application of the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (Armenia v. Azerbaijan).

Armenia requests the Court, in particular, “to explicitly require Azerbaijan to protect from violence and bodily harm all persons captured in relation to the 2020 Conflict, or any armed conflict between the Parties since that time, upon capture or thereafter, including those who remain in detention, and

ensure their security and equality before the law.”