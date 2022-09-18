We are listening to what the need are: Pelosi on possible defense assistance to Armenia

The US is listening to how it can help Armenia, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said at a joint press conference with the Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen SImonyan.

“The value of our visit and the value of our discussions is to hear from Armenia’s perspective how we can be helpful. That has been a good part of our discussions thus far,” she said.

“One particular thing more related to economy rather than security, except that there’re all related, is that Speaker Alen SImonyan asked us to support Armenia’s steps that it has been taking to be part of the Millennium Challenge, and that is a very big initiative for economic growth. We did commit that we would work for that,” Pelosi said.

“On the defense side we are listening to. Rather than coming and saying this is what we are prepared to do we are listening to what the needs are,” the Speaker said.