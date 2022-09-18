Pelosi strongly condemns Azerbaijan’s deadly attacks on Armenia

The US Congress strongly condemns the illegal and deadly attacks by Azerbaijan against Armenia, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said during a joint press conference with Speaker of Parliament of Armenia Alen Simonyan.

Speaking in Yerevan, Pelosi said her trip had particular importance following the “illegal and deadly attacks by Azerbaijan on Armenian territory.”

“We strongly condemn those attacks,” Pelosi said. “This was initiated by the Azerbaijanis and there has to be recognition of that,” she said.

“The United States, which is an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, has made it clear that there can no military solution to the conflict. We continue to watch the situation closely and we continue to support a negotiated and sustainable settlement to all issues related to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict,” Pelosi added.