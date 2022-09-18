Democracy and sovereignty of Armenia a priority – Pelosi

Democracy and sovereignty of Armenia are a priority, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said at a joint press conference with the Speaker of the Armenian national Assembly Alen Simonyan.

Asked whether the US expects Armenia to withdrawal from the Collective Security treaty Organization (CSTO), Speaker Pelosi said “relations with other entities are up to Armenia to decide.”

“Democracy in Armenia is a joy to the world. The Velvet Revolution was cheered globally. The recent elections were free and fair and recognized as such. You are good example of a transition to democracy, and we support that,” she said.

“Armenia’s relations with other entities are up to Armenia to decide, but from our standpoint, the territorial security and sovereignty of Armenia, the democracy of Armenia is a value to us in America. In our relationships with other countries we should be using our influence, our leverage, showing that Armenian democracy and sovereignty are a priority,” Speaker Pelosi said.

“We are speaking from our side not telling Armenia what it should be doing,” she added, reminding that a resolution condemning the recent envision of Armenia will be taken up soon in the Congress.

“We understand that Armenia is part of that security arrangement with Russia [CSTO], and we are not suggesting anything about that,” Congressman Frank Pallone added.

“What we are saying is that the united States is very concerned about Armenia’s security. We want to do whatever we can to be more supportive of Armenia’s security. We’re going to work to see what can be done by the United States to help with Armenia’s security without reference to Russia,” he noted.

“At the beginning of our country President Benjamin Franklin was asked what we would want – security or freedom. He said you cannot have either unless you have both. So, let’s work to strengthen both, when it comes to the relationship between the United States and Armenia,” Nancy Pelosi stated.