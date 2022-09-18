PoliticsTopVideo

America stands with Armenia in supporting its security and democracy: Pelosi speaks at Cafesjian Center for the Arts

America stands with Armenia in supporting its security and democracy, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said in a speech at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts in Yerevan.

