Home | All news | Politics | America stands with Armenia in supporting its security and democracy: Pelosi speaks at Cafesjian Center for the Arts PoliticsTopVideo America stands with Armenia in supporting its security and democracy: Pelosi speaks at Cafesjian Center for the Arts Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 18, 2022, 15:34 Less than a minute America stands with Armenia in supporting its security and democracy, Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said in a speech at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts in Yerevan. Join me live as I deliver remarks in Yerevan to send a strong message: America stands with Armenia in supporting its security and democracy. https://t.co/lIPnjlRGac— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) September 18, 2022 Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 18, 2022, 15:34 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print