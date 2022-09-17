US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrives in Armenia

The Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Yerevan on an official visit. She is accompanied by the Chairman of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce Frank Pallone, Representatives Anna Eshoo and Jackie Speier.

Speaker of the Armenian National Assembly Alen Simonyan welcomed Mrs. Pelosi at Zvartnots Airport and had a private conversation with her.

During her September 17-19 visit, Speaker Pelosi will meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Speaker of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan, and other senior Armenian officials to discuss U.S.-Armenian relations, and the current security situation.

Speaker Pelosi will also address the press, participate in a wreath laying ceremony at the Armenian Genocide Memorial, and deliver a speech at the Cafesjian Center for the Arts.

Speaker Pelosi will engage on the strong partnership between our two countries, rooted in shared values and long-standing ties between our peoples.