More than 10 Armenian servicemen taken captive by Azerbaijan

More than 10 Armenian servicemen were taken captive by Azerbaijan during the September 13-14 Azerbaijani attack. spokesperson for the Armenian representation to the ECHR Hasmik Samvelyan told Armenpress.

She said the numbers could still change and declined to provide more information on the captives already identified.

The European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) earlier requested Azerbaijan to provide information by September 22 about the 1 identified (as of September 13) Armenian captive and the remaining unidentified captives seen in footages.

At least 135 Armenian servicemen have been killed in the large-scale attack unleashed by Azerbaijan shortly after midnight on September 13.

The ceasefire has been holding since 8 pm, September 14.