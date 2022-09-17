German diplomat shocked by destruction in Armenia’s Jermuk as a result of Azerbaijani shelling

Erik Tintrup, the new Chargé d’Affaires of the German Embassy in Armenia, was shocked by the images of destruction he had to see in Jermuk on Friday, the German Embassy in Armenia says.

He was one of about 50 diplomats who were invited to the briefing organized by the Armenian Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs in the city.



“Jermuk is a beautiful, peaceful resort located in beautiful nature. There were also German tourists here on Tuesday. The fact that none of the residents were killed is almost like a miracle, because the artillery shots were aimed at restaurants and cable cars located kilometers from the border, only a few hundred meters away from residential buildings and hotels full of tourists,” the Chargé d’Affaires said as he shared the impressions from the visit.

He said the explosions were so close that a German tourist was able to photograph the explosions from a hotel room.

“I am extremely concerned. We sympathize with the Armenian people,” Tintrup sums up.