Armenian PM briefs EU’s Michel on situation after the Azerbaijani aggression

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel.

The Prime Minister presented details about the situation created as a result of Azerbaijani aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia, emphasizing that the situation on the borders remains tense.

Charles Michel reaffirmed his willingness to promote dialogue and peace.

Various issues related to the settlement of the situation were discussed.