Armenia applies to International Court of Justice over Azerbaijani war crimes

Armenia has submitted an application to the International Court of Justice over the war crimes committed by Azerbaijan, Hasmik Samvelyan, spokesperson for Armenia’s representative for international legal issues, told Armenpress.

Samvelyan said the letter has been sent, but will be officially published on September 19.

“The grounds for applying to the International Court of Justice are the war crimes committed by Azerbaijan,” she said.