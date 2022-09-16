Pashinyan briefs Blinken on situation created as a result of Azerbaijani aggression against Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The Prime Minister presented details about the situation created as a result of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan on the sovereign territory of Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan noted that although the border is relatively calm, the situation remains very tense.

Antony Blinken expressed his condolences for the victims of the hostilities and reaffirmed the United States’ willingness to promote peace and dialogue.

The interlocutors also referred to the discussions regarding Armenia’s application to the UN Security Council. Prime Minister Pashinyan once again emphasized the importance of an adequate reaction of the international community to what is happening.