Nancy Pelosi confirms upcoming visit to Armenia, declines to provide details

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will travel to Armenia on Saturday following deadly border clashes with neighboring Azerbaijani forces.

“We will be visiting Armenia, because we’ve had an ongoing invitation from the Armenians,” Pelosi said at a press conference on Friday in Germany at the start of a meeting of G7 speakers, AFP reports.

Pelosi declined to provide any details of the visit but said it was “all about human rights and respecting the dignity and worth of every person.”

POLITICO broke the news about Pelosi’s upcoming visit on Thursday.

Pelosi will make the journey accompanied by Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Calif.) after a stop in Berlin for the G-7 Speakers’ Summit. She’s expected to meet with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Yerevan, the capital, as well as other government officials.

Speier is one of a handful of Armenian-American lawmakers in Congress.

When asked about the upcoming trip, Drew Hammill, the speaker’s deputy chief of staff, said, “We don’t confirm or deny international travel in advance due to longstanding security protocols.” Speier’s office did not immediately return requests for comment.