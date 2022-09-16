Macron reaffirms willingness to promote dialogue and peace

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Prime Minister presented details about the situation created as a result of the aggression unleashed by Azerbaijan on the sovereign territory of Armenia. Nikol Pashinyan noted that although the border is relatively calm, the situation remains very tense.

Emmanuel Macron reaffirmed his willingness to promote dialogue and peace.

The interlocutors also referred to the discussions regarding Armenia’s application to the UN Security Council. Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized the importance of an adequate reaction of the international community to what is happening.