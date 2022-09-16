Iran’s Raisi reiterates willingness to help Armenia and Azerbaijan “resolve disagreements”

The establishment of peace, stability and security in the Caucasus region is very important for the Islamic Republic of Iran, President Ebrahim Raisi said, addressing the 22nd summit of the member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

“We have always emphasized the respect for territorial integrity, national sovereignty and rejected any change in the recognized borders between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia. The parties should resolve their differences through dialogue and peacefully based on international law,” Raisi said.

“As the Islamic Republic of Iran protects its national interests and security and the region, it also declares its readiness to help resolve the disagreements between these two neighboring countries,” he added.