Armenian civilian killed as a result of Azerbaijani aggression, Human Rights Defender says

A civilian has died as a result of Azerbaijani aggression against Armenian Human Rights Defender Kristinne Grigoryan said at the government sitting today.

She said the person was in no way involved in military service, and there are facts to prove it.

The Ombudsperson said at least six people have been injured.

She noted that journalists were also targeted along with ambulances and medical personnel, which is a harsh violation of international humanitarian law and customs law.