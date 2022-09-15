US troubled by reports of shelling of civilian infrastructure in Armenia, Amb. Mills tells UN Security Council

We are deeply troubled over the outbreak of violence along the Armenia- Azerbaijan border, including the reports of shelling of civilian infrastructure in Armenia, Ambassador Richard Mills, Deputy Representative of the United States of America to the United Nations, said at the UN Security Council debate on escalation between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“The United States has engaged with Armenian and Azerbaijani officials and conveyed our deep concern over military actions along the border. We are particularly disturbed by reports of civilians being harmed inside Armenia,” he said.

The Ambassador noted that all sides must observe their obligations under international humanitarian law, including those related to protection of civilians.

“The United States welcomes the secession of all hostilities and encourages both parties to continue to exercise restraint. Military forces should now disengage to allow both parties to resolve all outstanding issues through peaceful negotiations,” Amb. Mills said.

He stressed the urgent need to return to talks to bring a lasting peaceful resolution to the conflict and normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that there can be no military solution to the conflict. “We encourage both governments to re-establish direct lines of communication across diplomatic and military channels to recommit to the diplomatic process.”

“A negotiated comprehensive settlement of all remaining issues between Armenia and Azerbaijan is needed, and the international community must continue to engage diplomatically to help broker a lasting peace. The United States is dedicated to a sustainable ceasefire and peaceful resolution,” the US Representative noted.

“United States is committed to seeking a peaceful, democratic and prosperous future for the South Caucasus region. We urge the parties to intensify their diplomatic engagement and make use of the existing mechanisms for direct communication to find comprehensive solutions to all outstanding issues related to and resulting from the conflict,” the Ambassador noted.

“We stand ready to facilitate dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan bilaterally, thought OSCE and in coordination with partners, in order to achieve a long-term political settlement to the conflict in accordance with the international law, including the UN Charter, as well as the Helsinki Final Act,” Richard Mills concluded.