Territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia should not be subject to negotiation – US Under Secretary of Defense

Armenian Minister of Defense Suren Papikyan had a telephone conversation with Colin Kahl, US Under Secretary of Defense for Policy.

Suren Papikyan briefed Colin Kahl on the situation created as a result of the large-scale aggression of Azerbaijan, emphasizing the need for targeted evaluations of the international community. The Defense Minister thanked Colin Kahl for his quick response to the situation.



Colin Kahl, for his part, highlighted the importance of maintaining the ceasefire, emphasized the need to return to the negotiation table and resolve all existing differences exclusively with diplomatic instruments.

The Under Secretary said that the US position is that the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Armenia should not be subject to negotiation.



