Situation resulting from Azerbaijani aggression discussed at Security Council sitting

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan today chaired an expanded Security Council meeting.

President of Armenia Vahagn Khachaturyan, Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan, Chairman of the National Assembly Alen Simonyan and Deputy Chairman Ruben Rubinyan, Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Arayik Harutyunyan, leader of the Civil Contract faction of the National Assembly Hayk Konjoryan participated in the sitting along with members of the Security Council.

The situation created after Azerbaijan’s aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia was discussed, reference was made to the steps to be taken to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Republic of Armenia. Thoughts were exchanged on the current state of the Nagorno Karabakh settlement negotiation process.

The imperative of national solidarity and cohesion in the context of confronting external threats was emphasized.