Oscars 2023: Armenia submits “Aurora’s Sunrise” for best international feature

Armenia has submitted the genocide documentary “Aurora’s Sunrise” for 2023 Oscar for best international feature.

Detailing the life of silent film star and Armenian genocide survivor Aurora Mardiganian, this documentary interweaves testimony, archive footage and animation to tell her story.

The film premiered in competition at Annecy International Animation Film Festival in June 2022. It is a co-production between Armenia’s Bars Media, Lithuania’s Artbox Laisvalaikio Klubas and Germany’s Gebruder Beetz Filmproduktion.

Armenia has submitted to the Oscars 10 times since 2001.

A shortlist of 15 finalists is set to be announced on December 21 with the final five nominees announced on January 24, 2023. The 95th Academy Awards will take place on March 12, 2023 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.