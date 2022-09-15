No clear data on the exact number of captured persons, lawyer says

Armenian lawyers will appeal to the European Court of Human Rights requesting to apply an urgent measure connected with the persons captured as a result of the latest military aggression of Azerbaijan against Armenia, Artak Zeynalyan, who defends the prisoners’ rights at ECHR, told Lurer.am.

He said there is no clear information on the exact number of captured persons at the moment.

According to Zeynalyan, based on the videos shared on the Azerbaijani telegram channels, it can be assumed that about a dozen people have been captured.