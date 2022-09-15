Foreign diplomats to visit regions of Armenia affected by Azerbaijani aggression

On September 16, heads of diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited to Armenia will visit the regions affected by the latest Azerbaijani aggression, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Vahan Hunanyan informs.

Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure Vache Terteryan said earlier today that 192 residential buildings were damaged, 60 of them were destroyed in Gegharkunik, Syunik and Vayots Dzor provinces.

According to Terteryan, in addition to residential buildings, outbuildings, livestock buildings, agricultural property, administrative buildings and guest houses were also damaged.

Vehicles, including ambulances, were hit. There were power outages in the areas affected by the shelling.