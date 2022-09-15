EU welcomes agreement on a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan

The EU welcomes the agreement on a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which entered in force yesterday at 20:00, Peter Stano, Lead Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, said in a statement.

“We are encouraged by local reports stating that the ceasefire is being respected so far,” he said.

“We call on the sides to continue its implementation and coordinate humanitarian steps, such as the handover of bodies of soldiers,” the Spokesman added.

EU Special Representative, Toivo Klaar, carries on his high-level consultations, as mandated by HR/VP Borrell, in Baku yesterday and in Yerevan today.

“The EU remains strongly involved in the normalization process between Armenia and Azerbaijan, including at the highest level through President of the European Council, Charles Michel,” Peter Stano said.