CSTO not planning to send peacekeepers to Armenia

The Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is not planning to send a peacekeeping contingent to Armenia for now, head of the CSTO Joint Staff, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov said on Thursday, TASS reports.



“On September 13, the heads of our states unanimously declared that the problem between Armenia and Azerbaijan should be resolved by political and diplomatic means,” he said.

Therefore, he said, “there has been talk about use of military force, especially with the involvement of the CSTO, and there will not be any in the near future.

Sidorov recalled that the parties agreed on a ceasefire, and the agreement is being observed.

“Therefore, we hope that the processes will continue this way and the issue will be resolved peacefully, without the use of weapons,” he added.