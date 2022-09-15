CSTO monitoring mission arrives in Armenia

The operative group of the CSTO Joint Staff arrived in Armenia today to carry out a monitoring mission. The delegation is led by the head of the CSTO Joint Staff, Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov.



On the same day, Colonel-General Anatoli Sidorov was received by Armenian Defense Minister Suren Papikyan. The latter briefed the CSTO representatives on the situation created as a result of the large-scale aggression carried out by Azerbaijan on September 13 and presented the issues related to the upcoming monitoring.

The minister voiced hope that the group will carry out effective work and submit a detailed and accurate report on the operational situation to the CSTO Collective Security Council.



In the coming days, the operative group will carry out appropriate work at the General Staff of the Armenian Armed Forces and in the areas of combat operations.