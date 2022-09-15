Azerbaijan’s large-scale aggression pre-planned, Armenian DM tells EU envoy

Defense Minister Suren Papikyan received Toivo Klaar, EU’s Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia. The head of the EU delegation in Armenia, Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin also participated in the meeting.



Expressing gratitude for the quick response to the situation and for visiting the region, the Minister of Defense presented the situation created as a result of the large-scale aggression of Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia on September 13.



Suren Papikyan said the large-scale aggression was a pre-planned Azerbaijani provocation. In terms of resolving the situation, the Minister of Defense emphasized the need for evaluations of the aggression by the international community, including the EU.



Toivo Klaar presented the EU’s position on the immediate cessation of hostilities, stressing the need to resolve all existing disagreements exclusively with diplomatic instruments. He also reaffirmed the EU’s commitment to facilitate the recovery of the negotiation process between the parties and the reaching of agreements.