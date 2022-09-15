Armenian FM briefs EU envoy on Azerbaijan’s pre-planned large-scale aggression

Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan received EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the Crisis in Georgia Toivo Klaar.

Minister Mirzoyan presented to Toivo Klaar the situation resulting from the pre-planned large-scale aggression by the Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia and the steps undertaken by Armenia to halt the aggression.

The Armenian side considered unacceptable the gross violations of human rights, particularly deliberate targeting of the civilian population and civil infrastructure by the Azerbaijani armed forces.

The Foreign Minister of Armenia particularly emphasized that such actions of the Azerbaijani side undermine efforts of establishing lasting and comprehensive peace in the region, underlining in this context the direct and adequate condemnation of the Azerbaijani aggression by the international community. The preservation of the ceasefire and speedy elimination of the consequences of Azerbaijani aggression was highlighted.

Ararat Mirzoyan and Toivo Klaar also exchanged views on the effectiveness of the Brussels platform for the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.