192 residential buildings damaged in Armenia as a result of Azerbaijani shelling (photos)

In Gegharkunik, Syunik and Vayots Dzor, 192 residential buildings were damaged, 60 of them were destroyed as a result of Azerbaijan’s aggression against Armenia, Deputy Minister of Territorial Administration & Infrastructure Vache Terteryan told a press conference today.

According to Terteryan, in addition to residential buildings, outbuildings, livestock buildings, agricultural property, administrative buildings and guest houses were also damaged.

Vehicles, including ambulances, were hit. There were power outages in the areas affected by the shelling.

Photo: Nane Petrosyan/Public Radio of Armenia

Photo: Nane Petrosyan/Public Radio of Armenia

Photo: Nane Petrosyan/Public Radio of Armenia