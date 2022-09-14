SportTop

Joaquín Caparrós offers support to Armenia amid Azerbaijani attack

Photo of Siranush Ghazanchyan Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 14, 2022, 19:16
Less than a minute

Head of the Armenian national team Joaquín Caparrós has expressed support to Armenia amid Azerbaijani attack.

“In a difficult moment and I send you all my strength. We are all Armenian,” Caparrós said.

