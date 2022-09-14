Home | All news | Sport | Joaquín Caparrós offers support to Armenia amid Azerbaijani attack SportTop Joaquín Caparrós offers support to Armenia amid Azerbaijani attack Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 14, 2022, 19:16 Less than a minute Head of the Armenian national team Joaquín Caparrós has expressed support to Armenia amid Azerbaijani attack. “In a difficult moment and I send you all my strength. We are all Armenian,” Caparrós said. En un momento difícil y os mando toda mi fuerza. Todos somos Armenia 🇦🇲. #Armenia pic.twitter.com/mbvLU6eLw3— Joaquín Caparrós (@JoaquinCaparros) September 14, 2022 Siranush Ghazanchyan Send an email September 14, 2022, 19:16 Less than a minute Show More Share Facebook Twitter Reddit VKontakte Telegram Share via Email Print