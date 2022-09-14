Iran-Armenia borders must remain unchanged, Iranian Foreign Minister tells Azerbaijani counterpart

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has stressed that borders between Iran and Armenia must be preserved without any change, Mehr News reports.

He made the remarks in a telephone conversation with the Foreign Minister of Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday evening during which he also stated: “We consider Iran-Armenia border as a historical communications route that must be preserved without any change.”

While expressing his great concern about the beginning of a new escalation between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Amir-Abdollahian emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to help resolve the issue peacefully and through political means.

Emphasizing that the region can no longer tolerate a new war, he said that the Islamic Republic of Iran calls on both sides of the conflict to exercise self-restraint.