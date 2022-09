Fire almost stopped in all directions from 8 pm, Armenian defense Ministry says

Fire has almost stopped in all directions from 8 pm, no significant incidents have been registered, Spokesman for the Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan said in a statement.



“The information circulating on the Internet that some Armenian settlements have come under Azerbaijani control is an absolute lie,” he said.

He urged to refrain from spreading such reports and be guided exclusively by official information.