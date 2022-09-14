Azerbaijani forces used strike drones as they targeted military and civilian infrastructure last night – Armenia MoD

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense has once again issued a statement claiming that Armenian units shelled the Azerbaijani positions during the night.

“This is another piece of disinformation, which, as we have already been convinced, serves as an information base to carry out military aggression against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia,” Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan said in a statement.



He said the Azerbaijani armed forces used strike drones as they targeted both military and civilian infrastructure. In the morning they started intensive shelling, specifically targeting the combat positions and border settlements located in the direction of Jermuk and Verin Shorzha.

“The adversary receives a worthy response, the Armenian Armed Forces fully fulfill the combat tasks set before them. As of 12:00, the intensity of the shooting in the remaining directions of the enemy’s aggression has significantly weakened,” Torosyan said.



Taking into account that videos made by the Azerbaijani propaganda machine, including fake videos made during the 44-day war, have been widely shared on various social platforms, the Ministry of Defense urges to refrain from referring to them and sharing.

