Azerbaijan renews offensive in two direction – Armenia MoD

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remained tense during the nigh. In particular, the enemy used attack drones in the direction of Jermuk, the Ministry of Defense reports.

Although no significant incidents were recorded in the other directions of the aggression unleashed the previous day, starting at 08:00, the enemy, using artillery, mortars and large-caliber rifle weapons, again started offensive operations, in particular, in the directions of Verin Shorzha and Jermuk.

The Armenian Armed Forces take adequate retaliatory actions, continuing to fully fulfill the combat tasks set before them.

Despite the international community’s clear response to the situation, the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan continues its aggressive actions against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia, shelling both military and civilian infrastructure.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia declares that the entire responsibility for the created situation and its further developments lies with the military and political leadership of Azerbaijan.