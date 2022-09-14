Armenian PM will not participate in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not participate in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the Government’s Press Service informed Lurer.am.

“In the current situation, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will not participate in the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan on September 15-16,” a government spokesman said.

The situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense after the Azerbaijani side unleashed a large-scale offensive at midnight on September 13.