Armenian FM briefs French counterpart on situation after Azerbaijani aggression

Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with his French counterpart Catherine Colonna.

Ararat Mirzoyan presented briefed the French FM on the situation established as a result of a fresh aggression launched by the Azerbaijani armed forces against the sovereign territory of the Republic of Armenia at midnight on September 13.

Unconditional preservation of Armenia’s territorial integrity and strict respect for the ceasefire regime were emphasized on both sides.

Minister Mirzoyan said the military operations and extremist ambitions of Azerbaijan, accompanied by the targeting of the civilian population and civil infrastructure, are unacceptable.

The Foreign Minister emphasized the role of the international community, including the UN Security Council, in condemning the Azerbaijani aggression and eliminating its consequences.