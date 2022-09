UN Secretary General calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to take steps to deescalate tensions

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres is deeply concerned about reports of renewed fighting along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, his Spokesman Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement.

The Secretary General calls on the sides to take immediate steps to deescalate tensions, exercise maximum restraint and resolve any outstanding issues through dialogue and within existing formats.

He also urges them to fully implement previously reached agreements. The Secretary-General expresses support to all ongoing mediation efforts in the region. al