Situation remains extremely tense as of 4 am – Armenia MoD

As of 4 am the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains extremely tense, Spokesperson for the Armenian Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan said in a statement.

“The exchange of fire that started as a result of large-scale provocation by the Azerbaijani side continues with unabated intensity,” he said.



The enemy continues to use artillery, mortars, anti-aircraft missiles and large caliber firearms. Both military and civilian infrastructures are being targeted.



In some directions, the Azerbaijani units have attempted to advance, and positional battles continue.



“The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia fully fulfill the combat tasks set,” Torosyan said.



Data on the losses of the Armenian side are being verified.