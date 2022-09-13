Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense, intensity of shelling weakens

As of 21:00, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains tense, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense Aram Torosyan said in a statement.

Nevertheless, he said, the intensity of the shelling of Armenian positions, settlements and civilian infrastructures has significantly weakened.

The positional battles in the direction of Nerkin Hand, Verin Shorzha, Artanish and Sotk have also eased.

The Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia continue to fully fulfill the combat tasks, showing proper resistance to the enemy.

In an attempt to justify its large-scale aggression against the sovereign territory of Armenia, the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense issued a statement claiming that the armed forces of the Republic of Armenia violated the agreement on establishment of ceasefire starting at 09:00, by shelling the Azerbaijani positions.

The Spokesman described the statement as nonsense, as since midnight units of the Azerbaijani armed forces have not stopped shelling the Armenian positions, settlements and civilian infrastructure for a single moment.



“This comes to prove that Azerbaijan’s military-political leadership deeply disregards the opinion of the international community, spreading obvious lies about Armenia’s allegedly aggressive actions,” Torosyan said.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia declares that it exclusively responded to the large-scale aggression unleashed by the official Baku.