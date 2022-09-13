Russia says brokered ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Russia said Tuesday it had negotiated a ceasefire between Armenia and Azerbaijan after renewed tensions.

“A truce on the border of Armenia and Azerbaijan was achieved thanks to the efforts of Russia, including after the conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and the work of the Russian Foreign Ministry,” head of the international committee of the Federation Council Grigory Karasin told RIA Novosti.

“We expect that an agreement reached as a result of Russian mediation on a ceasefire from 9:00 a.m. Moscow time (06:00 GMT) on Sept. 13 this year will be carried out in full,” the Foreign Ministry in Moscow said in a statement, adding that it was “extremely concerned” by the uptick in fighting.

“We call on the parties to refrain from further escalation of the situation, exercise restraint and strictly observe the ceasefire in accordance with the tripartite statements of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9, 2020, January 11 and November 26, 2021,” the Foreign Ministry said.