Rep. Speier says outraged by heavy Azerbaijani strike on peaceful Armenian towns

Outraged by reports of heavy and coordinated Azeri artillery strikes on peaceful Armenian towns, Member of the US House of Representative Jackie Speier said in A twitter post.

“To be clear: these are internationally recognized Armenian towns, NOT disputed territory. It’s unconscionable that the US continues to provide Aliyev w/ military aid,” Rep. Speier said.

The Azerbaijani armed forces resorted to large-scale provocation shortly after midnight today. Casualties are reported from the Armenian side. According to the Ministry of Defense, the situation remains extremely tense as of 4 am.