PM Pashinyan, Russian OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chair refer to Azerbaijan’s latest aggression

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan received the Russian Co-Chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, special representative of the Russian Foreign Minister Igor Khovayev.

The interlocutors referred to the issues related to the aggression undertaken by Azerbaijan against the sovereign territory of Armenia and the overcoming of the created situation. The maintenance of peace and stability in the region was emphasized.

A wide range of issues related to the settlement of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan, the Nagorno Karabakh conflict were discussed.

Prime Minister Pashinyan emphasized the importance of using the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairmanship and experience in accordance with its international mandate.