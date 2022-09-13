PM Pashinyan briefs France’s Macron on Azerbaijan’s attack on sovereign territory of Armenia

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron.



The Armeniaн Prime Minister informed that Azerbaijan has started provocative and aggressive military operations against the sovereign territory of Armenia in different directions of the border from midnight.



Nikol Pashinyan expressed deep concern about the situation and emphasized the importance of an adequate reaction of the international community.



President Macron considered further escalation of tension unacceptable and stressed the need to defuse the situation.