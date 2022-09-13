Iran voices concern over renewed tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kanaani has expressed concern about the escalation of border tensions and clashes between the Armenia and Azerbaijan, calling for restraint and resolution of disagreements between the two countries through peaceful means and based on international law.

The foreign ministry spokesman once again reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran considers any change to the borders between the Azerbaijan Republic and the Republic of Armenia as unacceptable.

Kanaani underlined that the Islamic Republic of Iran is closely watching the relevant developments, stressing the need for respect for the territorial integrity of both Azerbaijan Republic and the Republic of Armenia.

He expressed Iran’s readiness to provide any assistance needed to resolve the disagreements between its two neighbors.